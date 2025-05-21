New Sky Sports commentator impresses as rugby league’s main broadcaster widens pool

THOSE that tuned in to Sky Sports on Saturday evening to watch Hull KR’s 34-0 win over Huddersfield Giants will have noticed something a lot different than the norm.

Whilst Sky Sports viewers have been accustomed to the likes of Mark Wilson, Stuart Pyke, Jon Wells and Jon Wilkin, they had a different voice to listen to over the weekend with Rupert Cox taking the lead for Saturday’s primetime slot.

The Australian, it’s fair to say, was a popular choice with the rugby league fraternity so where has Cox appeared from?

Well the Australian is more familiar with rugby union having done considerable commentary for World Rugby, but Cox has also worked for TNTSports and NBCSports.

A lead commentator for the Rugby World Cup, HSBC SVNS, and the Under-20s, Cox studied History at the University of Wellington before successfully completing a Graduate Diploma at the University of Technology in Sydney.

Since then, Cox’s rise has been meteoric from work at IMG Media to eir Sport, it appears as though Sky Sports have unearthed a gem for rugby league.