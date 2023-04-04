Wigan Warriors centre makes short-term loan move

WIGAN WARRIORS youngster Zach Eckersley has made a short-term loan move.

The 19-year-old centre first joined the Warriors on a scholarship deal at the age of 14, having previously played as a youngster for Waterhead – the same club that Kevin Sinfield, Paul Sculthorpe and Barrie McDermott started at.

Eckersley will now be a Widnes Vikings player for the next month after signing on a one-month loan deal.

He made his debut for the cherry-and-whites in August 2022, coming off the bench during their 38-28 defeat at Hull KR.

Eckersley, whose father Chris played on the wing for Oldham and Warrington Wolves, is also a capable goal-kicker.

The teenager has already spent time on loan at fellow Betfred Championship side London Broncos this season, scoring once in four appearances.

He could make his Vikings debut against Swinton Lions on Good Friday.