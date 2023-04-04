Wigan Warriors’ Willie Isa appeal verdict revealed as Toulouse forward given seven-match ban for “attacking testicles” of Bradford Bulls man

THE Operational Rules Tribunal has reached its verdict on Willie Isa’s appeal after the Wigan Warriors forward was handed a one-match ban in the aftermath of the club’s win over Leigh Leopards.

It’s not good news for Wigan as Isa will miss Good Friday’s Betfred Super League Rivals Round derby against St Helens after losing his appeal against a one-match suspension.

An independent tribunal today upheld a Match Review Panel decision to impose the suspension for a Grade B dangerous contact with a Leigh Leopards opponent during last Friday’s game.

Toulouse Olympique’s Lambert Balmas has been suspended for seven matches, following an investigation and tribunal hearing into an alleged Grade F attack to the testicles of a Bradford Bulls player during the 25 February Betfred Championship match at Odsal.

The following players accepted Match Review Panel decisions.