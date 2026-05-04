Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard out of Challenge Cup semi plus two others banned

WIGAN WARRIORS will be without Ethan Havard for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against St Helens after the prop received a one-match suspension.

Havard was charged with Grade B Head Contact following Wigan’s Super League victory over Bradford Bulls.

The three penalty points given by the match review panel take him over the threshold for a ban, meaning he’ll miss the derby clash at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Two other players have received bans following the latest round of Super League action, including Bradford’s Mitch Souter who has been suspended for two matches after a Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift in the same game.

Amir Bourouh has been banned for one game for Grade C Head Contact in Hull FC’s defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

Because there is a round of the reserves league this weekend, Bourouh will not miss any first-team games while Souter will only sit out the Bulls’ home clash with Hull on Sunday, May 17.

While Leeds Rhinos’ Maika Sivo has been charged with Grade C Head Contact following his sin bin in the victory over Wakefield Trinity, the five penalty points given leave him short of the total required to serve a ban.

Cameron Scott was also charged with Grade B Head Contact in that fixture for the incident which saw the Wakefield centre injured.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Bradford Bulls – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5 – 1 Match Suspension

Mitch Souter (Bradford Bulls) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade D Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 12 – 2 Match Suspension

Cam Scott (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leeds Rhinos – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 5.75 – Fine

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Opposition: Toulouse Olympique – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 6 – 1 Match Suspension

Henry O’Kane (Toulouse Olympique) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action

Ata Hingano (York Knights) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No Further Action