Wigan St Patricks docked points for failing to fulfil National League fixture

LEAGUE EXPRESS understands that Wigan St Patricks, who failed to fulfil the National Division One fixture at Dewsbury Moor Maroons nine days ago, have been fined £500 and docked four points.

The information has been received from a reliable source. However, the RFL’s community game senior administrator Alan Smith, who oversees such matters, had not responded, at the time of going to press, to our request for confirmation, his emailed auto-response indicating that he will be back behind his desk on Wednesday.

Pats, similarly, had not replied, while Dewsbury Moor had not been informed by the RFL of any sanctions imposed.

Smith had earlier in the week told League Express: “They will be asked to explain the circumstances why they didn’t play. The management group will then make a decision on any sanctions. The game will still need to be played.”

Pats, who had lost their previous two games (48-0 at Stanningley and 34-4 at home to Kells) after winning their opening four matches, had contacted Dewsbury Moor in the early afternoon of Saturday, April 25 advising that they couldn’t raise a side.

The Maroons had won five of their six league games.