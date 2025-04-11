George Whitby stars as St Helens switch pays dividends against Wakefield Trinity

ST HELENS 26 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 14
DAVE PARKINSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday
GEORGE WHITBY starred in only his second Super League appearance as St Helens ended Wakefield’s unbeaten away record.
The 18-year-old came into the team at halfback for Jonny Lomax while there was also a significant switch as Tristan Sailor moved to fullback and Jack Welsby to stand-off.
Both moves paid off handsomely as a dominant first 55 minutes sealed the points before a late three-try salvo come too late for Wakefield.
Whitby belied his few games in the first team with a commanding performance that saw him kick well, set up a try and add five goals.
Saints made a bright start with Whitby, Sailor and Jon Bennison running down the right, then Whitby kicked across for the returning Lewis Murphy. Although he was halted on the line, Saints forced a drop-out, which Wakefield kicked short and Tom Johnstone palmed back into the arms of Morgan Knowles who scrambled over the line for the first score after five minutes.
Wakefield defended further pressure but a cheap turnover by Isaiah Vagana brought Saints back on the attack and a beautifully disguised pass from Whitby saw Matt Whitley go through unopposed. Whitby goaled and Saints led 10-0.
The away side rallied with Lachlan Walmsley winning a captain’s challenge and Trinity earning a repeat set on the back of some speculative play, but another turnover saw Sailor run 40 metres. After some heavy lifting from Alex Walmsley and Curtis Sironen, Welsby handed on to Harry Robertson and the centre went over on the right.
A storming run from George Delaney put Wakefield on the backfoot once more and although there was a great tackle by Rourke, Saints were awarded a penalty when Welsby had the ball stolen from his grasp on the try-line and Whitby nudged two points over the sticks.
A further penalty after 34 minutes by Whitby took Saints 20-0 clear and the anxiety in Trinity’s game was evident.
Thirteen minutes into the second half, Saints had their fourth try when Welsby’s last-tackle kick was pouched by James Bell and he offloaded brilliantly for Whitley’s second score.
Trinity got themselves on the board with a superb try before the hour as Rourke whipped the ball out to Tom Johnstone and he turned it back infield for Oliver Pratt to go in.
A second consolation followed for spirited Wakefield as Mathieu Cozza released Renouf Atoni and Mason Lino ran to the posts, where he converted to make it 26-10.
And with moments remaining, after Welsby cut across to deny Walmsley when he was released on the right, Wakefield continued their spirit as Seth Nikotemo, a winter addition making his belated debut following injury, sent Rourke down the ground and he kicked for Pratt to chase into the corner and claim his second try.
GAMESTAR: George Whitby had a great game for Saints, giving coach Paul Wellens something to think about ahead of the Good Friday derby.
GAMEBREAKER: The two penalties from Whitby near the end of the first half moved Saints too far clear and they were able to hold off that late rally from the visitors.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: A flowing score from Mason Lino after a superb offload from Renouf Atoni.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts George Whitby (St Helens)
2 pts Curtis Sironen (St Helens)
1 pts Josh Rourke (Wakefield)
MATCHFACTS
SAINTS
6 Tristan Sailor
5 Jon Bennison
26 Harry Robertson
16 Matt Whitley
20 Lewis Murphy
1 Jack Welsby
27 George Whitby
8 Alex Walmsley
14 Moses Mbye
10 Matty Lees
11 Curtis Sironen
12 Joe Batchelor
13 Morgan Knowles
Subs (all used)
15 James Bell
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 George Delaney
29 Dayon Sambou
18th man (not used)
21 Noah Stephens
Also in 20-man squad
7 Jonny Lomax
23 Jake Burns
Tries: Knowles (5), Whitley (14, 53), Robertson (21)
Goals: Whitby 5/6
TRINITY
23 Josh Rourke
2 Lachlan Walmsley
3 Cameron Scott
19 Oliver Pratt
5 Tom Johnstone
13 Jay Pitts
20 Mason Lino
8 Mike McMeeken
9 Liam Hood
15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele
11 Seth Nikotemo (D)
18 Isaiah Vagana
16 Renouf Atoni
Subs (all used)
10 Ky Rodwell
21 Mathieu Cozza
28 Harvey Smith
31 Caius Faatili
18th man (not used)
4 Corey Hall
Also in 21-man squad
1 Max Jowitt
25 Jack Croft
30 Jayden Myers
Tries: Pratt (59, 77), Lino (68)
Goals: Lino 1/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 18-0, 20-0; 26-0, 26-4, 26-10, 26-14
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Saints: George Whitby; Trinity: Josh Rourke
Penalty count: 6-7
Half-time: 20-0
Referee: Tom Grant
Attendance: 10,108