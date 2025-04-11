George Whitby stars as St Helens switch pays dividends against Wakefield Trinity

ST HELENS 26 WAKEFIELD TRINITY 14

DAVE PARKINSON, Totally Wicked Stadium, Friday

GEORGE WHITBY starred in only his second Super League appearance as St Helens ended Wakefield’s unbeaten away record.

The 18-year-old came into the team at halfback for Jonny Lomax while there was also a significant switch as Tristan Sailor moved to fullback and Jack Welsby to stand-off.

Both moves paid off handsomely as a dominant first 55 minutes sealed the points before a late three-try salvo come too late for Wakefield.

Whitby belied his few games in the first team with a commanding performance that saw him kick well, set up a try and add five goals.

Saints made a bright start with Whitby, Sailor and Jon Bennison running down the right, then Whitby kicked across for the returning Lewis Murphy. Although he was halted on the line, Saints forced a drop-out, which Wakefield kicked short and Tom Johnstone palmed back into the arms of Morgan Knowles who scrambled over the line for the first score after five minutes.

Wakefield defended further pressure but a cheap turnover by Isaiah Vagana brought Saints back on the attack and a beautifully disguised pass from Whitby saw Matt Whitley go through unopposed. Whitby goaled and Saints led 10-0.

The away side rallied with Lachlan Walmsley winning a captain’s challenge and Trinity earning a repeat set on the back of some speculative play, but another turnover saw Sailor run 40 metres. After some heavy lifting from Alex Walmsley and Curtis Sironen, Welsby handed on to Harry Robertson and the centre went over on the right.

A storming run from George Delaney put Wakefield on the backfoot once more and although there was a great tackle by Rourke, Saints were awarded a penalty when Welsby had the ball stolen from his grasp on the try-line and Whitby nudged two points over the sticks.

A further penalty after 34 minutes by Whitby took Saints 20-0 clear and the anxiety in Trinity’s game was evident.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Saints had their fourth try when Welsby’s last-tackle kick was pouched by James Bell and he offloaded brilliantly for Whitley’s second score.

Trinity got themselves on the board with a superb try before the hour as Rourke whipped the ball out to Tom Johnstone and he turned it back infield for Oliver Pratt to go in.

A second consolation followed for spirited Wakefield as Mathieu Cozza released Renouf Atoni and Mason Lino ran to the posts, where he converted to make it 26-10.

And with moments remaining, after Welsby cut across to deny Walmsley when he was released on the right, Wakefield continued their spirit as Seth Nikotemo, a winter addition making his belated debut following injury, sent Rourke down the ground and he kicked for Pratt to chase into the corner and claim his second try.

GAMESTAR: George Whitby had a great game for Saints, giving coach Paul Wellens something to think about ahead of the Good Friday derby.

GAMEBREAKER: The two penalties from Whitby near the end of the first half moved Saints too far clear and they were able to hold off that late rally from the visitors.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: A flowing score from Mason Lino after a superb offload from Renouf Atoni.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts George Whitby (St Helens)

2 pts Curtis Sironen (St Helens)

1 pts Josh Rourke (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

5 Jon Bennison

26 Harry Robertson

16 Matt Whitley

20 Lewis Murphy

1 Jack Welsby

27 George Whitby

8 Alex Walmsley

14 Moses Mbye

10 Matty Lees

11 Curtis Sironen

12 Joe Batchelor

13 Morgan Knowles

Subs (all used)

15 James Bell

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 George Delaney

29 Dayon Sambou

18th man (not used)

21 Noah Stephens

Also in 20-man squad

7 Jonny Lomax

23 Jake Burns

Tries: Knowles (5), Whitley (14, 53), Robertson (21)

Goals: Whitby 5/6

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

2 Lachlan Walmsley

3 Cameron Scott

19 Oliver Pratt

5 Tom Johnstone

13 Jay Pitts

20 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

11 Seth Nikotemo (D)

18 Isaiah Vagana

16 Renouf Atoni

Subs (all used)

10 Ky Rodwell

21 Mathieu Cozza

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

4 Corey Hall

Also in 21-man squad

1 Max Jowitt

25 Jack Croft

30 Jayden Myers

Tries: Pratt (59, 77), Lino (68)

Goals: Lino 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 18-0, 20-0; 26-0, 26-4, 26-10, 26-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: George Whitby; Trinity: Josh Rourke

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 20-0

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 10,108