Wigan Warriors forward makes short-term loan move ahead of Super League 2023

WIGAN WARRIORS prop Ramon Silva has made a short-term loan move to the Championship.

Former London Broncos Academy graduate Silva has rejoined the club where it all started on a one-month loan agreement from Super League side Wigan.

The Brazilian-born forward started his career aged 15 with Elmbridge Eagles before spending three seasons in the Broncos’ Academy where he played alongside Wigan teammate and England international Kai Pearce-Paul.

Primarily a prop-forward, Silva can also play in the second row. He will return to the capital for February and is eligible for the Broncos’ Betfred Championship fixtures against Batley, Whitehaven, Halifax and Sheffield.

Silva said: “I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to linking back up with the Broncos for the start of the 2023 season.

“Hopefully I can get some good minutes under my belt and help the club make a positive start to the year.”

Mike Eccles added: “Ramon’s arrival helps bolster our pack as we continue our permanent recruitment drive.

“I’m delighted to bring Razor home, even if it’s only for one month initially. He’s one of us in my eyes and knows most of our players and staff already which is a big advantage.

“He adds depth to our squad and I can’t wait to see him out there in a Broncos shirt. We’re grateful to Matt Peet and John Duffy at Wigan for helping to facilitate this move.”