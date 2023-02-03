Wigan Warriors legends come out of retirement to make surprising cross-code move

WIGAN WARRIORS legends Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai have come out of retirement to make a shock cross-code switch.

The duo will be playing against Eccles RFC for Wigan Rugby Union in tomorrow’s game at Douglas Valley with the pair being key members of the Wigan backroom staff.

O’Loughlin and Leuluai will be playing in the centres as Eccles travel to Wigan for a 2.15pm kick-off.

Wigan will be wanting to build on an 18-7 victory over Ormskirk last time out and no doubt will be bolstered by 40-year-old O’Loughlin and 37-year-old Leuluai.

Leuluai himself retired at the end of the 2022 Super League season after an illustrious career in Lancashire whilst O’Loughlin hung up his boots at the end of 2020.

A big crowd is expected to grace Douglas Valley as the pair foray into the 15-man code for the first time.