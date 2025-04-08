Wigan Warriors halfback closing in on comeback

WIGAN WARRIORS halfback Isabel Rowe has targeted the Challenge Cup quarter-final to mark her comeback from injury.

The 18-year-old suffered a hamstring injury earlier in pre-season which not only keeps her out of Saturday’s opening Challenge Cup group game against Barrow, but also saw her miss out on a third England cap when the international side travelled to Las Vegas to face Australia in March.

She will also be unavailable for the trip to London Broncos next Sunday, but is hopeful for a return two weeks later.

“We were doing some sprints in training at the start of the year and my hamstring went,” said Rowe.

“I was told 12 weeks in total and I have two or three left to go in rehab now so I’m aiming to be back for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

“I’ll definitely be back for the league season, so if there is ever a time to get an injury like this it’s probably pre-season when I might only miss the first coupe of Challenge Cup games.”