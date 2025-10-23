Wigan Warriors’ Harry Smith the big name omission as Shaun Wane names 19-man England squad

HARRY SMITH is the big omission as Shaun Wane names his 19-man squad to face Australia in the first Ashes Test on Saturday evening.

The old rivals will go head-to-head at Wembley Stadium, with a kick-off time of 2.30pm, with Hull KR linchpin Mikey Lewis and England captain George Williams being preferred to Wigan Warriors halfback Smith.

Lewis, who scooped the Rob Burrow award in the 2025 Super League Grand Final, will turn out alongside fellow Rovers teammate Jez Litten, who is in line to make his first England appearance since a mid-season victory over France back in 2023.

Leigh Leopards forward Owen Trout may make his international debut whilst St Helens prop-forward Alex Walmsley – who featured the last time England faced Australia – could make his first international appearance since a 2021 win over France.

Gold Coast Titans livewire AJ Brimson is also selected in Wane’s squad after successfully changing his international eligibility to England earlier this year through his mother’s English heritage.

Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m delighted to name our 19 for the opening Ashes Test against Australia this Saturday at Wembley.

“We have a fantastic squad and whittling it down for the first Ashes Test match in 22 years wasn’t easy, but I am confident the players selected can challenge the Kangaroos this weekend.

“We’ve had two fantastic weeks in camp preparing and we are now in touching distance of what will be an historic fixture under the Wembley arch.

“I hope the English supporters turn out loud and proud and those that haven’t got their tickets yet join us at Wembley!”

The England squad in full:

John Bateman (North Queensland Cowboys)

AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)