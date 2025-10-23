Jett Cleary leads Ukraine to Euro promotion

JETT CLEARY led UKRAINE to a 34-6 victory over GREECE which secured their promotion from European Championship C.

The brother of Australia star Nathan and part of New Zealand Warriors’ NSW Cup team, halfback Cleary pulled the strings in the six-try win at Udine’s Pasian Di Prato in Italy.

Jonah Ngaronoa, Owen Hromow, Zayn Sluvinksky, Victor Tereskzo, Yuri Hromow and Valerii Popeliuk all crossed for Ukraine, whose coach Dan Beardshaw said: “This is massive for the nation.

“I’ve been really impressed with our domestic players, they’re the ones who have won us this title against tough opposition. They have really stepped up and shown the strength of our competition.”