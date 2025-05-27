Wigan Warriors hit with double serious injury blow

WIGAN WARRIORS have been hit with a serious double injury blow with Sam Walters and Luke Thompson.

Both men left the field in the 48-0 thrashing of Catalans Dragons and now Wigan head coach Matt Peet has revealed the devastating news – particularly on Walters.

“Sam has fractured his fibula so he will be out for an extended period of around 12 weeks,” Peet said.

“Luke has broken a couple of ribs but he will be guided by his own pain and recovery from that.

“Sam is disappointed, he is quickly trying to turn it into a positive by getting work done on his body during this period.

“He should go into the back-end fresh and ready to lift us again.”

So who does Peet see as the pair’s replacements?

“Tyler Dupree travelled to France and and didn’t play whilst Harvie Hill performed well in our reserves so we are well stocked.”

Of course, the Warriors go up against Salford Red Devils this weekend and though their problems have been well documented, Peet is focusing on Wigan.

“You’ve got to concentrate on yourself and what you can learn on and build.

“It’s certainly difficult, regardless we try and concentrate 80 per cent of our energy on ourselves.”