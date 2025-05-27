Three Super League clubs who could be frontrunners for Las Vegas in 2027

EVERYONE already knows that Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will be heading to Las Vegas in 2026 following success of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves making the journey earlier this year.

But, the door is open for Super League clubs to express their interest in going to Sin City for 2027.

So which three Super League clubs could realistically make the journey in two years’ time?

St Helens

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus previously told League Express: “We are certainly interested in learning more about the financial and logistical implications of making the trip.” Saints were linked with making the journey next year before Rovers and Leeds were the ones announced, which points the finger at the Merseyside club being in pole position to land the centre spot the year after. Chief executive Mike Rush said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast this week: “We’d very much like to play a Yorkshire team there in 2027, and then we’ve got the whole kit and caboodle, if you like.”

Hull FC

Could that Yorkshire team be Hull FC? Love Rugby League certainly thinks so, with the publication linking the Black and Whites with being one of the two sides heading to Sin City in 2027. With the financial power of Andrew Thirkill and David Hood behind them, there is little holding the Airlie Birds back from making the trip in two years’ time. In fact, with the current rise under new head coach John Cartwright, FC could well be a force to be reckoned with in Super League by the time the Las Vegas opportunity comes around again.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont previously said this about why his club would not be heading to Las Vegas in 2026: “I’m just not sure it’s a fit for us. The big overriding factor for me is, we’ve got 6,500 members and most likely 70 percent of those wouldn’t be able to go over and those that do, it would be incredibly expensive for them.” However, the chance to grow the Leopards brand into a new audience could prove too tempting for Beaumont, who is known for his outlandish and garish attempts to spread his message. A Leopards takeover of Sin City would certainly go some towards raising his club’s profile, so don’t be surprised to see Beaumont have a change of heart.