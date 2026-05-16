Wigan Warriors made to work for opening win over Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS 18 LEEDS RHINOS 10

KASEY SMITH, Edge Hall Road, Saturday

WIGAN opened their Super League title defence with a hard-fought victory over Leeds.

Last week, Denis Betts’ side swept aside York to secure their place in a second consecutive Challenge Cup Final, sending a clear message that the best is still to come from this Wigan side – despite having won everything on offer last year.

But, in the opening round of Super League, they faced a stubborn Rhinos team that was adept at frustrating Wigan.

The Warriors were comfortable victors over the Rhinos in last year’s Super League semi-final, but this was a more resolute Leeds side.

Wigan are intent on building rather than standing still, and the re-signing of Beri Salihi is further evidence of that. Salihi didn’t have the best of starts, having made three unforced errors, but she recovered to prove her worth when she broke through to set up Anna Davies.

Both sides lacked the composure needed to truly ignite this contest. Wigan, though, sharpened up at key moments. When they took the lead, they never really looked in danger of surrendering it from that point on.

Leeds had their chances, but Wigan had the answers. A kick on the last from Isabel Rowe was fired from close range straight into the face of Lois Naidole, who crouched to the floor in pain. While that was going on, Wigan tried to play their way out of danger, but only succeeded in throwing a forward pass. It was a great chance to strike, but the Warriors defended well.

Wigan edged in front and it came when Rowe, spotting space out wide, pinged in a high kick to the corner. Ebony Stead couldn’t deal with it, and Cerys Jones pounced to break the deadlock.

Buoyed by that score, Wigan struck again almost immediately. Salihi made amends for her earlier mistakes by breaking the line to send the supporting Davies racing down the wing, where she touched down, extending the Warriors’ lead.

Wigan, with their ferocious tackling, began to force more errors from Leeds, with Liv Whitehead unable to hold on after a heavy hit inside her own 20 metres. In the next set of six, Rowe delivered a slick pass for Woman of Steel Eva Hunter to power through for their third try.

Then Rowe found Elise Derbyshire in space out wide. Although the winger still had work to do after receiving the ball, she accelerated off brilliantly, leaving the Leeds defence with no chance as she fired in the fourth try.

But Leeds were soon back in it. Wigan knocked on from the kick restart and Rhinos pounced. It was Stead who got on the scoresheet, diving over in the corner to finally capitalise on a Warriors error.

Mel Howard went over, breaking free from the tackles, for a try late on – but it came too late.

Wigan will be aiming to sharpen things up and reduce the errors as the rounds progress, but as a round-one performance, this was a solid win to build on.

GAMESTAR: Isabel Rowe was a standout, with her kicks and passes setting up a number of Wigan’s tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Ellise Derbyshire’s try – the only of four to be converted by Rowe – just before the hour mark gave Wigan enough breathing room to keep Leeds at bay.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

16 Beri Salihi

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

22 Ruby Hunter

5 Ellise Derbyshire

1 Grace Banks

7 Isabel Rowe

8 Mary Coleman

19 Remi Wilton

20 Lucie Sams

11 Eva Hunter

12 Cerys Jones

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

10 Mia Atherton

15 Bethan Dainton

17 Kelsey Gentles

Tries: C Jones (28), Davies (31), E Hunter (43), Derbyshire (57)

Goals: Rowe 1/4

RHINOS

1 Ruby Enright

5 Liv Whitehead

27 Nicole Kennedy

15 Connie Boyd

2 Ebony Stead

6 Mel Howard

18 Tally Bryer

13 Shannon Brown

9 Keara Bennett

10 Kaiya Glynn

12 Lucy Murray

22 Lois Naidole

8 Ella Donnelly

Subs (all used)

11 Lacey Owen

14 Ruby Bruce

17 Grace Short

19 Grace Field

Tries: Stead (60), Howard (80)

Goals: Howard 0/1, Bryer 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0; 12-0, 18-0, 18-4, 18-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Warriors: Isabel Rowe; Rhinos: Mel Howard

Penalty count: 9-4

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Andy Williams