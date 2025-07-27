Wigan Warriors march on at the top after passing Leeds Rhinos test

WIGAN WARRIORS 30 LEEDS RHINOS 16

DAVE PARKINSON, Robin Park Arena, Sunday

WIGAN marched on at the top of the table with an eighth win of the season, with a couple of scoring bursts in the first half setting the platform.

They chalked up ten points by the sixth minute and a further ten between the 32nd and 35th, with Leeds not registering a score until just before the break.

And by the time the visitors added to their six points in the 75th minute, the Warriors had notched two more tries and were leading by 24.

The Rhinos’ Mel Howard fumbled the kick-off and Wigan quickly swept the ball left from the scrum with spine trio Isabel Rowe, Jenna Foubister and Grace Banks all handling before Tiana Power touched down in the corner.

Although Rowe couldn’t add the goal it was an early advantage, and the hosts cut loose again when Megan Williams split the Leeds defence with a superb pass and Shaniah Power hit the gap to run 70 metres. This time Rowe added the conversion.

Ebony Stead went close on the left for Leeds and Howard’s stabbed kick was well fielded on her own line by Banks.

Leeds applied more pressure with Ruby Bruce and Ella Donnelly lively in the set but Wigan held firm and repelled their opponents three more times before firing a long kick downfield.

The helped pin Leeds in their own half before good play from Bruce and Lucy Murray eased the situation.

A good kick from Howard brought an error from Tiana Power, but the Wigan defence was good as Georgia Wilson and Anna Davies combined to carry Stead over the touchline.

A superb catch from Sophie Nuttall brought relief for Leeds but Wigan worked their way through for a third try when Molly Jones finished approach work from Foubister and Eva Hunter to make it 14-0.

Rowe was off target from the tee, but did kick her second conversion when after Hunter created more havoc down the left, the ball came infield to Mia Atherton, who powered through close to the posts.

Leeds grabbed a lifeline before the break when Frankie Blakey zipped out of dummy-half and passed left for Murray to grab a deserved score. Howard goaled from wide out.

Wigan opened their second-half account when the impressive Atherton rumbled inside the 20 and Hunter followed up with great determination and no little skill to get the ball down wide out. Rowe couldn’t convert.

Leeds rallied again with Donnelly held up over the line, and a further penalty to them heaped the pressure on, but Grace Short couldn’t hold on, and the chance was lost.

Wigan made the game safe with 20 minutes remaining when Banks shot through after appearing at the shoulder of Foubister. Rowe’s third goal made it 30-6.

It was a spirited final quarter from Leeds, with Nuttall making good yards, and they added tries through Izzy Northrop and Bethan Dainton, with Howard improving the first.

GAMESTAR: Wigan forward Eva Hunter was a threat throughout on the left with ball in hand and put in several crunching tackles.

GAMEBREAKER: Fullback Grace Banks’ try on the hour ensured the Warriors had the points to defend despite some spirit from Leeds.

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Grace Banks

2 Anna Davies

3 Georgia Wilson

4 Molly Jones

26 Tiana Power

6 Jenna Foubister

7 Isabel Rowe

20 Holly Speakman

19 Remi Wilton

10 Shaniah Power

11 Eva Hunter

15 Cerys Jones

13 Megan Williams

Subs (all used)

9 Carys Marsh

16 Rease Casey

21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

22 Mia Atherton

Tries: T Power (1), S Power (6), Jones (32), Atherton (35), E Hunter (49), Banks (60)

Goals: Rowe 3/6

RHINOS

2 Ebony Stead

18 Liv Whitehead

13 Bethan Dainton

17 Jenna Greening

5 Sophie Nuttall

6 Mel Howard

24 Tally Bryer

10 Izzy Northrop

14 Ruby Bruce

16 Kaiya Glynn

12 Lucy Murray

11 Shannon Brown

15 Ella Donnelly

Subs (all used)

23 Frankie Blakey

22 Connie Boyd

21 Grace Short

27 Jessica Sharp

Tries: Murray (39), Northrop (75), Dainton (79)

Goals: Howard 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 20-0, 20-6; 24-6, 30-6, 30-12, 30-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Warriors: Eva Hunter; Rhinos: Lucy Murray

Penalty count: 3-5

Half-time: 20-6

Referee: Brandon Worsley

Attendance: 631