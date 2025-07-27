NCL Premier Division round-up: Leigh Miners Rangers relegated

LEIGH MINERS RANGERS are relegated.

The first major issue of the National Conference League season was resolved on Saturday when the Miners lost at YORK ACORN and Rochdale Mayfield prevailed at Dewsbury Moor.

Those two results mean that even if Rangers were to win their last five fixtures, they would be unable to rise out of the bottom three.

Acorn, who picked up two important points in their own battle to move away from the drop zone, were made to work hard for their 22-4 victory.

They were only 4-0 ahead at the break, Callum Plant having crossed on eight minutes, but the lead was extended to 10-0 five minutes after the restart, when Ant Chilton improved George Hunt’s try.

That was how it stayed until eight minutes from time, when Lewis Lord dotted down and Chilton converted.

And, after Noah Lancelott replied for the Miners, Acorn sealed a double, after having won 24-18 at Twist Lane, with Jordan Potter’s late score and Chilton’s third goal.

Rangers could have had at least a temporary reprieve had DEWSBURY MOOR managed to beat ROCHDALE MAYFIELD.

That certainly looked a possibility early in the second half when the Moor, who were seeking a third win on the trot, led 28-12 and were seemingly on course for retribution for their 40-32 defeat in Rochdale.

But the visitors turned the tables with three unanswered tries in a blistering ten-minute spell.

Devlin Long crossed on 54 minutes and Zak Baker backed that up with a quick brace.

Crucially, Jack Wright improved each touchdown to establish a 30-28 lead, and that was how it stayed in a tense last 16 minutes.

Mayfield, for whom Ieaun Higgs had converted earlier tries by Tyrone Chipchase and Jack McConnachie, are now two points clear of third-from-bottom Lock Lane, while the Moor are eight points shy of safety with only five games left.

The Moor had led through touchdowns by Aiden Ineson, Ryan Crossley, Luke Adamson and Lachlan Holmes (two), with George Woodcock adding four goals.

LOCK LANE are in deep trouble after losing 44-12 at home to leaders SIDDAL who, most unusually, were the only side in the top five to prevail and for whom Henry Turner scored four tries.

The visitors, who had been held to an 8-6 win in Halifax, were in control from the start and led 28-0 at the interval, with the help of Turner’s four scores and touchdowns by Freddie Walker and Connor MacCallum.

Lock Lane hit back on the restart with tries by Brandon Worsley and Taylor Badderley, both of which Connor Jordan converted.

But Siddal stayed out of sight through touchdowns for Jamie Greenwood (who landed four goals), Ethan Bush and Harvey Williams.

Last year’s Division One champions WATERHEAD WARRIORS notched a fourth successive win with a fine 20-18 victory at second-placed WEST HULL.

The Warriors secured revenge for the 32-18 defeat in Oldham through a try eight minutes from time by Harrison Dodd, with Finley Rodgers converting from in front of the posts.

Wests had recovered from 10-0 down inside the first seven minutes to lead through Ryan Wilson’s conversions of tries by Kieron Masike, Benn Arbon and Jay Hampshire.

Kegan Brennan, Jenson Hamilton and Dodd crossed earlier for the visitors, Brennan improving one score.

THATTO HEATH consolidated their play-off bid with a 38-16 victory over a WEST BOWLING outfit seeking a fifth successive win.

The Crusaders, who had lost 38-18 in Bradford, were never behind and had established a 38-6 cushion deep into the final quarter through a Dave Pike hat-trick, an Alex Speakman brace and tries for Mason Phillips, Kye Syani and Ryan Forshaw, plus three Sean Leicester conversions.

Wests closed with consolation touchdowns by Charlie Barrett and Alex Stephenson. Harry Williams, who had improved Archie Halmshaw’s opener, added his second goal.

Reigning champions HUNSLET ARLFC leapfrogged WATH BROW HORNETS into the top six, courtesy of a 20-18 victory in Cumbria.

Hunslet, who lost 26-12 in south Leeds, were 8-0 up through an Oliver Whiteford try and two Jordan Gale goals before Hornets reduced the deficit by the break to 8-6 with a Dean Rooney touchdown and Greg Rooney’s conversion.

The visitors took control by the hour, Gale improving tries by Whiteford and Tommy Cork.

And Wath Brow were subsequently unable to avoid a third successive defeat, despite Owen McCartney and Jack Meagan dotting down in the last five minutes and Cole Walker-Taylor adding both goals.