Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet gives latest on Christian Wade future beyond 2025 Super League season

MATT PEET has revealed that Wigan Warriors’ hands ‘could be tied’ regarding Christian Wade’s future at the Super League club beyond the 2025 season.

Wade joined Wigan on a short-term deal until the end of the current campaign after taking on a new challenge in the 13-man code.

Of course, the 34-year-old made his first-team debut for Wigan against Huddersfield Giants last weekend, scoring a try and impressing with a number of decent touches.

However, Wade is out of contract at the end of the season and Peet believes that the salary cap could see the veteran winger exit the Brick Community Stadium.

“We haven’t spoken in great detail about his future intentions but I think he is very open-minded,” Peet said.

“I know he is enjoying it here but he is exempt from the salary cap but next year that won’t be the case.

“It might be that our hands are tied in that instance and Christian is well aware of that.”