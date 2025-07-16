Castleford Tigers make “six or seven” signings as Chris Chester teases “big news” from owner Martin Jepson

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made “six or seven” signings, according to director of rugby Chris Chester.

Chester, who joined the Tigers last month as director of rugby, is currently interim head coach following the sacking of Danny McGuire.

But as attention turns to trying to get results on the field, off the field big things are happening at The Jungle.

“We’ve got six or seven announcements to make over the coming weeks and that will come off the back of other big news coming out of the club,” Chester said.

“It’s fair to say that some of those signings will come from the NRL and some will be UK-based.”

In terms of the new head coach and new players, Chester wants an attacking-minded set-up.

“I want a development coach that has got experience in the NRL. I want someone fresh with an attacking style of rugby.

“We’ve got some exciting players and we have signed some exciting players for 2026.

“I want an attack-minded coach. I want someone that will build and develop the squad and make the individuals better.”