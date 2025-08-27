Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet on Bevan French return, Adam Keighran latest and Ethan Havard’s yellow card

MATT PEET has hailed centre Adam Keighran for the way in which he has performed for the Wigan Warriors during the 2025 Super League season.

Keighran joined the Warriors from Super League rivals Catalans Dragons ahead of this campaign, and the former Sydney Roosters man’s impact has been clear for all to see.

The 28-year-old did leave the field early against Wakefield Trinity last weekend, but he has recovered in time for this weekend’s fixture against Catalans Dragons.

“Adam will be fit, I think he has been outstanding,” Peet said.

“He has been close to our best player all season in terms of consistency.

“He has had big moments in attack and defence. He is a really high-quality player and individual, he has been a great addition.”

The Warriors will be without Ethan Havard after the forward was handed a one-match ban for Grade C Head Contact in the aftermath of Wigan’s 44-2 win over Wakefield Trinity at the weekend.

“We have lost Ethan so we need to decide in what direction we go there.

“I had no complaints about the yellow card.”

Peet was able to welcome back livewire Bevan French after the latter had been sidelined for a number of weeks through injury.

And it’s fair to say that French carved up Wakefield on numerous occasions, earning the man-of-the-match and scoring a wonder solo try.

“Every team has players that if you take them out then it would hurt them and Bevan is one of those for us.

“He has his moments of individual skill and brilliance but it’s more the effect that he has on the group in terms of giving us balance in attack.

“He joins up that spine really well and I think you could see a fluency in attack that we had been lacking a little bit so it was great to have him back.”