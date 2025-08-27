Adrian Lam believes Leigh Leopards top Super League in terms of recruitment and stadium atmosphere

ADRIAN LAM believes that Leigh Leopards top Super League in terms of recruitment and stadium atmosphere inside the Leigh Sports Village.

Much has been made of Leigh’s superb recruitment in recent years, with the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Lachlan Lam and Tesi Niu just some of those that have made a name for themselves in the north-west.

In recent seasons, the Leopards have had to rebuild due to the number of incomings and outgoings, but 2026 is likely to be a different story says head coach Lam.

“We have just been having conversations with it being deadline day tomorrow and next year as well,” Lam said.

“I’m pretty excited about what’s ahead, but there isn’t much to talk about at this moment.

“We’ve been quite aggressive off the field in bringing players in. We have had 12 plus changed each year to get to a point where we want to be.

“I think we’ve done it as good as or better than any other club. The number won’t be half as many for next year but it will be close.

“We’ve got a five-year plan with Derek Beaumont on board, we’re on the same page with how we want to look.”

Lam also credited what the Leopards are doing off the field to make the Leigh Sports Village a carnival on gameday.

“We are doing a lot right on and off the field. It’s probably the most entertaining stadium to be at for the atmosphere. There are lots of things going our way.”