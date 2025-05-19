Wigan Warriors open new home for women’s team

WIGAN WARRIORS’ female stars can play a much bigger role in the local community now.

That’s according to Chairman Professor Chris Brookes, after the club unveiled its new women-only facility at Orrell’s Edge Hall Road ground.

The club, working alongside football club Wigan Athletic and the local council, have invested significant funds to refurbish its old training facility, and it will now host the women’s sides in both sports.

Brand new gym equipment, office spaces and stands have been created, giving players from both teams the chance to have their own base instead of working around the respective men’s sides when it comes to access to facilities at The Brick Community Stadium and Robin Park.

The new facility is jointly branded throughout, and the new stand is covered with images of the games’ leading female stars.

As well as hosting the two teams, there are plans to work with Edge Hill University on an educational front as well as running some NHS services from the facility.

The vision is to have it as a hub that can connect the clubs to the local community, with a focus on women’s health and wellbeing and providing opportunity for women’s sport.

“This facility isn’t exclusively for those sportswomen who are playing at an elite level,” Professor Brookes told League Express.

“It’s a place that can be at the centre of the community to use sport to bring about a lasting change, reduce inequality and improve women’s wellbeing.

“Of course we want our women’s team to win trophies, but having a connection to the community is important to us as well.

“By giving the players a facility like this, and having somewhere that they can call theirs, lifts them and can make them feel empowered to use their powerful voices to bring about change.

“It has always been important to us that the women’s players have got access to the very best facilities. For the first time they are now not having to share them with all the other teams around the club.”