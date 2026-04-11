Wigan Warriors overwhelm Cardiff Demons to reach Women’s Challenge Cup quarters

WIGAN WARRIORS 76 CARDIFF DEMONS 6

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Edge Hall Road, Saturday

WIGAN enjoyed a dominant first outing at Edge Hall Road – meaning they will return for a home quarter-final in two weeks’ time.

A year after making the redeveloped Orrell venue – shared with Wigan Athletic FC’s women – their training base, they wasted no time in scoring the first try here, through Bethan Dainton in the opening minute.

While a powerful first half put the 96-0 scoreline against Cardiff in last year’s quarter-final in their sights, they had to settle for two points short of the previous week’s 78-6 win at Featherstone.

Isabel Rowe converted twelve of Wigan’s 13 tries, the exception being their second by Ellise Derbyshire.

Anna Davies and Megan Williams, who set up Dainton’s opener, followed to make it four tries in the opening dozen minutes.

Before half-time, further efforts from forwards Dainton and Lucie Sams, plus 50-metre tries by Rowe and Molly Jones, took the home tally to 46-0.

Four half-time changes didn’t stop the Warriors’ momentum as Davies and Jenna Foubister crossed in the first four minutes back.

Cardiff then enjoyed their best spell and were rewarded with a Sara Jones try, converted by Mary-Ann Gittings.

But Georgia Wilson, Derbyshire and Mia Atherton completed Wigan’s victory in the final quarter.

The Demons host Featherstone on Saturday for second spot.

WARRIORS: 3 Georgia Wilson, 2 Anna Davies, 22 Ruby Hunter, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 19 Remi Wilton, 15 Bethan Dainton, 20 Lucie Sams, 12 Cerys Jones, 13 Megan Williams. Subs (all used): 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Mia Atherton, 17 Kelsey Gentles, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden

Tries: Dainton (1, 22), Derbyshire (4, 69), Davies (9, 42), Williams (12), Sams (27), Rowe (34), M Jones (37), Foubister (44), Wilson (61), Atherton (79); Goals: Rowe 12/13

DEMONS: 1 Leanne Burnell, 19 Frances Layton, 3 Olivia Williams, 27 Mary-Ann Gittings, 5 Zoe Heeley, 14 Rhi Parker, 7 Amberley Ruck, 17 Sue Neumann, 9 Jasmine Gibbons, 10 Ffion Jenkins, 22 Sioned Young, 15 Charlie Mundy, 13 Katie Carr. Subs (all used): 2 Lucia Davies, 8 Sara Jones, 16 Bridget Jones, 18 Lauren Aitken

Tries: S Jones (53); Goals: Gittings 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 16-0, 22-0, 28-0, 34-0, 40-0, 46-0; 52-0, 58-0, 58-6, 64-6, 70-6, 76-6

Half-time: 46-0