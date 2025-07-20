Wigan Warriors prop joins Rochdale Hornets on loan

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed Wigan prop Dylan Kelly-Duffy on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent time at Swinton earlier this year, making three appearances.

Kelly-Duffy, who signed his first contract with the Warriors’ Scholarship programme in 2020, was part of the Academy Grand Final-winning side of 2024.

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey said: “I’d like to thank Duffs (Wigan reserves and transition coach John Duffy) for his assistance on this.

“We are doing it tough with injuries at the minute, so it’s great to be able to add Dylan to the mix.

“He is a big athlete and everyone knows what players from the Wigan club and environment bring, so it’s therefore a welcome addition to have him on board with us.”