North Wales Crusaders make first signing for 2026 while forward stays on

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS announced the signing of centre Jayden Hatton for next season a week after he marked his return to Swinton with a hat-trick of tries.

The 25-year-old requested a release from his contract at Championship side Featherstone to pursue playing opportunities closer to home.

He will stay at Swinton until the end of this season before hooking up with North Wales.

Hatton said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Crusaders. They are an ambitious club who play some good rugby and have a really good project going. They are building something special which I can’t wait to be a part of.”

The former Widnes centre will link up with a number of his former Vikings teammates, including Lloyd Roby, Sam Wilde and Ollie Brookes.

North Wales coach Carl Forster added: “It’s great to bring Jayden to the club.

“He’s someone who I’ve admired for a long time now and as soon as we knew there was a chance to sign him we acted on it.

“He’s a strong carrier of the ball and knows his way to the try-line. He will bring some real strike to our edges and I’m really looking forward to working with him next season.”

Backrower Liam Cooper has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Colwyn Bay, and said: “It’s been a successful season so far and I’m excited to keep building for the future.

“It was an easy decision for me to re-sign and stay with this fantastic group of players and staff at the club.”

The former Halifax and Whitehaven player is in his first full season at the club after arriving from Swinton midway through last year.

Forster added: “It’s great to keep him. He’s a tough competitor in everything he does and typifies what I want in a Crusaders player.

“He’s aggressive in defence and doesn’t take a backwards step with the ball.”