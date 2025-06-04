Wigan Warriors release statement following “unacceptable abuse directed towards Super League players from other teams”

WIGAN WARRIORS has reaffirmed its stance that it will not tolerate behaviour from supporters who publish vile online abuse.

The Lancashire club has also explained it will work to identify individuals who take part in online abuse and will deal with such matters with the appropriate response.

The club released this statement earlier this afternoon: “Unfortunately, we have seen unacceptable abuse directed towards Super League players from other teams. Wigan Warriors condemns this behaviour and takes the issue very seriously, and will be seeking to take appropriate action.

“Online abuse has no place in our sport, and the club will endeavour to identify individuals who commit such offences, revoke their access to all Wigan Warriors matches, and, when appropriate, report matters to the police.

“Challenge Cup Final week, in particular, is a time when all supporters should be celebrating our sport for what we are sure will be a memorable weekend at Wembley, with three fantastic finals.”