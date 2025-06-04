Dewsbury Rams sign Papua New Guinea international on loan

DEWSBURY RAMS have signed McKenzie Yei on loan from Oldham for the remainder of the season.

The prop, capped four times by Papua New Guinea, has joined the League One promotion-chasers having failed to make an appearance in more than a year with the Roughyeds, largely due to a knee injury.

McKenzie, who played for Featherstone Rovers before joining Oldham last April, has only featured twice this season – once for Rochdale Hornets and once for Hunslet, both on loan.

Oldham managing director Mike Ford explained: “McKenzie needs playing time and unfortunately his return to full fitness after injury has coincided with fierce competition for places at Oldham, as our squad gets stronger and stronger.

“He is fully recovered from the knee injury and now just needs to be playing competitive rugby.”