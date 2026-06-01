Wigan Warriors’ Sam Walters given seven-match ban

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Sam Walters has been banned for seven matches following his red card in Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final.

Walters was dismissed in the 79th minute of Wigan’s 40-10 Wembley triumph for a tip tackle on Hull KR hooker Bill Leyland.

The match review panel have charged him with a Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift, giving him 35 penalty points along with a fine.

It means Walters will be unavailable until the derby at home to St Helens on Friday, July 24.

Junior Nsemba, who was also involved in the tackle, has not received any charge.

However, scrum-half Harry Smith has been suspended for one match for Grade B Head Contact.

Smith, who avoided a card for the first-half high tackle on Tom Davies, will sit out Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Paris.

The only other charge from the match review panel was to Hull KR forward Sam Luckley for Grade A Late contact on passer.

Luckley received one penalty point, with no further action.

Following Betfred Challenge Cup Finals Day at Wembley Stadium, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – No further action

Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade F Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 35 – Total Penalty Points: 39.5 – 7 match suspension and a fine