Bradford Bulls assistant Carl Forster pays tribute to John Kear

BRADFORD BULLS assistant Carl Forster has paid tribute to the club’s former head coach John Kear.

Kear died on Sunday at the age of 71, after commentating on the Challenge Cup Final just a day before.

And Forster, who joined the Odsal outfit ahead of their return to Super League in 2026 from North Wales Crusaders, has paid tribute to Kear.

Forster referenced how, when Kear was head coach of Bradford, he extended his help to the then Whitehaven boss.

“There were a few boys that were coached by him and the room was rocked – our thoughts and condolences go out to his family,” said Forster.

“He was just a good guy in rugby league. When I was head coach at Whitehaven, I was only 24, and we were going into administration.

“We played against Bradford and he was the first person that reached out to me and offered me advice.

“He banged the drum for Bradford fans to travel to Whitehaven to help the club out.

“After that, he kept in touch and that speaks volumes because he didn’t need to do that at the time but he gave up his time and effort.

“Everybody speaks so fondly of him and it’s sad for rugby league.”