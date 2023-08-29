Wigan Warriors set to appeal Kaide Ellis ban as Castleford Tigers choose whether to contest Liam Watts and Liam Horne suspensions

WIGAN WARRIORS are set to appeal Kaide Ellis’ one-match suspension handed to him by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel in the aftermath of his side’s 34-0 win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

Ellis was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, yielding a one-match ban following a stellar display in the south of France.

Castleford Tigers, meanwhile, have decided not to appeal the bans handed to Liam Watts and Liam Horne in the aftermath of their 34-4 defeat to St Helens on Friday night.

Watts was charged with a Grade B Trip whilst Horne was given a Grade D Dangerous Throw charge, with the former being banned for one game and the latter two.

It means that Watts will definitely be out for Castleford’s trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday whilst Horne will miss that game as well as the crunch home fixture against Hull FC the week after.

