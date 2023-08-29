Ex-St Helens prop Kyle Amor believes Castleford Tigers will get relegated from Super League

FORMER St Helens prop Kyle Amor believes Castleford Tigers will get relegated from Super League.

It is Wakefield Trinity that currently occupies bottom spot in Super League after the Tigers beat Trinity in a crunch relegation affair last weekend.

However, Amor still believes that it is Castleford that will face the drop, not Wakefield.

“There’s five games left and 10 points are still available. It’s getting now where every game for them (Wakefield) and Castleford is a Grand Final,” Amor said on The Last Tackle podcast.

“Ultimately, the side that wants it that little bit more will find a way.

“I remember being sat in one of these two chairs and doing this at the start of the season and actually felt that I had seen enough of the Championship and I liked how Leigh recruited, I remember calling them about ninth.

“I said from day one that I thought Castleford Tigers would be in trouble, and that’s because the squad was too old.

“I didn’t think they had enough quality within their side to stay up and I still think, call me a bit mad, that Castleford will go down. I still think Cas will go down, I really do.”

With just five games left of the 2023 Super League season, Castleford sit two points in front of Wakefield.

