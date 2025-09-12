Wigan Warriors set to continue unique recruitment path as Matt Peet gives verdict on Christian Wade exit

WIGAN WARRIORS will continue to look down the rugby union path for new signings following the exit of Christian Wade.

Wade joined the Warriors midway through the 2025 Super League season, but played just two games for the reigning champions and spent most of his time in the reserves.

Now the former Gloucester hero will return to the 15-man code with Newcastle Red Bulls, but Wigan boss Matt Peet has paid tribute to the winger and revealed that he would have liked to seen Wade made the switch to league earlier in his career.

“I do wish we could have given him more opportunities,” said Peet.

“There’s no doubt that if he had played rugby league more in his life, he would have been a really excellent player.

“He’s one of the most professional, quality lads that I’ve worked with. He’s helped lift standards here in terms of his professionalism, his work rate, but also just his joyful attitude and sense of humour.

“He’s a class act, and I love working with him.”

Peet admits the club remain open to signing players from rugby union in the future, given the New Talent Pool dispensation rule that is in place.

Wade’s wages counted as £0 on Wigan’s salary cap under the New Talent Pool ruling, although 50 percent of his salary would count on the cap had he signed a deal for 2026.

And now the Warriors boss is keen to continue taking a punt on a potential union signings in the future.

“Potentially, it’s something we’re constantly keeping an eye on,” Peet added.

“It’s one of the ways of trying to get players in outside of the salary cap, and I think we’d be foolish not to (explore those possibilities).

“It does bring its challenges, but as I mentioned with Christian, it’s certainly proved beneficial. These lads can add something to the club on and off the field.”