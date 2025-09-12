Chris Chester “disillusioned” with key area of rugby league as Castleford Tigers boss takes aim at Alex Mellor charge

CHRIS CHESTER has admitted that he is “disillusioned” with the number of charges and suspensions being handed out by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel.

Castleford pair Jeremiah Simbiken and Alex Mellor were both charged by the MRP after last weekend’s 26-22 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Simbiken has received a one-match ban after being charged with Grade A Late Contact on Passer, whilst Mellor escaped with a fine and three penalty points for a Grade B charge of the same nature.

Buit Chester has admitted that he has since got fed up with his players receiving disciplinary charges.

“He has had six charges this year, I think,” Chester said.

“I like his intent and aggression but I would rather him have no charges if I am honest!

“Alex Mellor then got a Grade B and three points for making a tackle.

“It’s got to the point where I just stick my thumb up as an emoji every time I get a message from them (the RFL).

“We’ve tried appealing stuff and we don’t get anywhere. We go to a tribunal and the tribunal is picked by the RFL.

“I’ve got to be careful with what I say about it all, but I’m disillusioned with it and the suspensions that have been handed out lately.”