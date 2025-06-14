Wigan Warriors snatch final-second victory from Huddersfield Giants

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 18 WIGAN WARRIORS 22

DAVID KUZIO, FLAIR Stadium, Dewsbury, Saturday

LIAM MARSHALL became Wigan’s all-time leading Super League try scorer as the champions avoided a major upset with a very late win over Huddersfield.

In a week that was dominated by the news of Sir Billy Boston becoming the first Rugby League player to be knighted, it was fitting that Marshall scored the opening try on his 200th appearance.

It looked like being a long afternoon for the Giants when Marshall crossed over for his 148th try to overtake Pat Richards.

The Giants hit back and led at the break. George Flanagan cancelled out Marshall’s effort with a try of his own before George King extended their lead just before the half-time hooter.

Jai Field got Wigan back within two points just after the break, but Joe Greenwood’s try against his old club looked to have proved to be the difference until a late fightback from the Warriors.

Jack Farrimond gave the Warriors hope with a try in the 72nd minute, before Zach Eckersley sent a ball back inside for the young halfback to score the winner with seconds remaining.

The Warriors started off on the front foot. They collected the ball from their own kick-off and had a set on Huddersfield’s line before Jake Wardle was held inches short. Wigan forced a drop-out and attacked the Giants’ line once more, but their defence held firm.

It was all Wigan, with the Giants struggling to get out of their own half. Wigan had all the possession, but they were struggling to create clear-cut chances. Wardle was guilty of dropping the ball deep in Huddersfield’s half.

Wigan finally broke the deadlock in the twelfth minute with Marshall crossing over to become Wigan’s leading try scorer in Super League. The ball went wide with Junior Nsemba, Field and Wardle all combining to send the winger over. Adam Keighran failed to convert but the Warriors led 4-0.

A penalty for offside saw Huddersfield launch their first meaningful attack and they took full advantage of it. Flanagan collected a neat ball from Tui Lolohea to evade the clutches of Eckersley to touch down. He converted his own try for a 6-4 lead.

Marshall thought he had grabbed his second try just moments after going behind, but video-referee Aaron Moore overruled his brother Liam by awarding no try thanks to a great try-saving tackle from Jacob Gagai – back in the side following an injury to Adam Swift.

Wigan looked dangerous every time they ventured into Huddersfield’s half without being at their clinical best. Farrimond – starting for the second game in a row in place of Bevan French – showed some fancy footwork before being held metres short of the line.

The Giants were growing in confidence and a passing move down the left caught Wigan out with Jake Bibby making a break, but the cover defence got back in time. Zac Woolford went close before Adam Clune’s grubber kicked was knocked behind for a dropout.

They extended their lead just before the break as King charged onto a short pass from Woolford to touch down. Flanagan converted and the Giants led 12-4 at the break. The Warriors had plenty of possession, but it was the Giants who were more clinical in attack.

Wigan got off to the best start possible in the second half as Flanagan was hit legally by Field following a Smith bomb, the ball went in the in-goal, fumbled by Gagai, and Field was on hand to touch down. Keighran converted and Wigan trailed by just two points.

It was Wigan growing in confidence as they attacked the left with Nsemba and Field coming into the game more. A knock on from Lolohea gave the Warriors another shot at their line but they were unable to capitalise as Farrell’s pass to Eckersley could not be taken.

The game was low on quality, but there was plenty of effort on show. The Giants were denied an overlap on the left and the possibility of a try as Keighran stuck his hand out to stop the ball going to the winger.

That did not matter, as from the resulting scrum the Giants extended their lead as former Warrior Joe Greenwood broke through two poor tackle-attempts from Farrimond and Farrell to score. Flanagan’s conversion made it 18-10.

Greenwood – who had been a thorn in Wigan’s side all afternoon – was led from the field with what looked like a hip or high leg injury to bring the end a great performance from the backrower. Seconds later, Clune was taken off with an injury as he screamed in frustration as he made his way to the sideline.

Credit has to go to Huddersfield as they defended like their life depended on it with both Farrimond and Nsemba brought down when it looked certain they would score.

Wigan were being frustrated and this was evident when a small melee occurred which saw Tristan Powell receive treatment for a cut to the face, with Ellis and Brad O’Neill seemingly involved.

Nothing was coming off for the champions with Marshall dropping the ball with the line at his mercy, as the Giants defended for their lives.

The Warriors set up a nervy final seven minutes for the Giants as he was on hand to collect an inside ball from Field to score under the posts. Keighran once again moved Wigan within two points.

The Warriors thought they had blown it when Kruise Leeming dropped the ball at the base of the scrum. They were handed one more chance and they did not waste it as the ball went wide and Eckersley kept his composure to send the ball back inside for Farrimond to win it.

GAMESTAR: Joe Greenwood was outstanding in attack and defence for Huddersfield, but his afternoon ended due to injury and he did not deserve to be on the losing side.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Farrimond’s try on the final play of the match won it for Wigan.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: The way Zach Eckersley refused to panic and sent the crucial inside ball for Jack Farrimond to score the winning try.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield)

2 pts Jack Farrimond (Wigan)

1 pt Zac Woolford (Huddersfield)

MATCHFACTS

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

1 Jacob Gagai

23 Taane Milne

5 Sam Halsall

3 Jake Bibby

6 Tui Lolohea

7 Adam Clune

8 Oliver Wilson

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell

18 Sam Hewitt

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

14 Ashton Golding

16 George King

27 Kieran Rush

18th Man (not used)

15 Matty English

Also in 21-man squad

13 Harry Rushton

28 Connor Carr

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Flanagan (18), King (38), Greenwood (53)

Goals: Flanagan 3/3

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

22 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

24 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

16 Liam Byrne

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

17 Kruise Leeming

20 Harvie Hill

19 Tyler Dupree

18th Man (not used)

26 Jacob Douglas

Also in 21-man squad

6 Bevan French

23 Tom Forber

27 Harvey Makin

Tries: Marshall (12), Field (41), Farrimond (72, 80)

Goals: Keighran 2/3, Marshall 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 6-4, 12-4; 12-10, 18-10, 18-16, 18-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Joe Greenwood ; Warriors: Jack Farrimond

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 12-4

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 4,182