St Helens overcome slow start to beat Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS 6 ST HELENS 40

STEPHEN IBBETSON, Northern Competitions Stadium, Saturday

ST HELENS overcame a slow start to shake off the Wembley blues in Barrow.

Following the shock of a heavy defeat to Wigan which wrenched the Challenge Cup from their grasp after four years, Saints were far from their best on their league return.

They fell behind after ten minutes when an Emily Rudge error led to Nicole Stewart scoring a converted try, and that’s how it stayed for some time as St Helens only very slowly turned the screw.

Phoebe Hook’s try double, in the 27th and 34th minutes, nudged them 6-8 in front at the break as their class finally began to tell.

And Rachael Woosey followed with a brace of her own – one off a Faye Gaskin kick and another from Amy Hardcastle’s pass – in the opening ten minutes of a one-sided second half.

Gaskin failed to land any of the goals, meaning Saints only led 6-16, but she converted all four tries that followed to give the scoreline a far more impressive look by the end.

Veterans forwards Vicky Whitfield and Jodie Cunningham went in before closing tries from Katie Mottershead and Naomi Williams.

RAIDERS: 16 Charlotte Todhunter, 5 Chloe Capstick, 2 Shannon Parker, 5 Kelly Friend, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 14 Mia Dobson, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 11 Emily Stirzaker, 1 Vanessa Temple, 13 Nicole Stewart. Subs (all used): 15 Leah Cottier, 22 Jodie Crawford, 18 Fran Harley, 12 Leah Clough

Tries: Stewart (10); Goals: Stewart 1/1

SAINTS: 1 Beri Salihi, 2 Phoebe Hook, 3 Erin Stott, 4 Amy Hardcastle, 18 Rachael Woosey, 21 Amy Taylor, 7 Faye Gaskin, 14 Naomi Williams, 9 Katie Mottershead, 16 Darcy Stott, 11 Shona Hoyle, 12 Emily Rudge, 13 Jodie Cunningham. Subs (all used): 8 Vicky Whitfield, 17 Caitlin Casey, 20 Erin McDonald, 24 Alyx Bridge

Tries: Hook (27, 34), Woosey (47, 50), Whitfield (56), Cunningham (62), Mottershead (73), Williams (79); Goals: Gaskin 4/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-4, 6-8; 6-12, 6-16, 6-22, 6-28, 6-34, 6-40

Half-time: 6-8