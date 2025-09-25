Wigan Warriors star Vicky Molyneux to call time on career

WIGAN WARRIORS forward Vicky Molyneux has the treble in her sights before retiring.

The former England star helped Wigan win the Women’s Challenge Cup by beating St Helens 42-6 at Wembley in June (she was co-captain with Georgia Wilson).

The Warriors went on to clinch the Women’s Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Now the 37-year-old backrower and daughter of former Wigan player Jim Molyneux has announced she will retire after the Grand Final, also against Saints, on Sunday, October 5.

Denis Betts’ side have home advantage in the big match.

Molyneux played in the national team’s first full international against France in 2007, and has eight England caps, three of them coming in the 2022 World Cup, the year before her retirement from the international game.

Having taken a break from the sport to start a family, she joined Wigan in 2019, when she also captained GB Teachers.

“The last few years have been fantastic and I knew I could go out there and do what I’ve always done,” she said.

“As time passes, my head and my heart are still 100 percent invested – but my body is just not keeping up with it.

“I made the decision quite early in the year, but I wanted to make sure I ended with a little bit of closure.

“It was important to me that the girls knew, and my family knew.

“Hopefully I can finish on a high now lifting a trophy in the Grand Final.”