London Broncos confirm Mike Eccles will stay in new role

LONDON BRONCOS have made former team chief Mike Eccles director of rugby as Australian Jason Demetriou prepares to take up a three-year coaching contract with the Darren Lockyer-led Super League hopefuls.

The Broncos are bidding for a place in the proposed 14-team top flight next year.

It’s another role at the capital club for versatile Wigan-born 40-year-old Eccles, who arrived as strength and conditioning coach back in 2012.

Eccles became head of performance in 2016 and replaced Jermaine Coleman as team chief in mid-2022.

He led the Broncos to Super League through an against-the-odds triumph over Toulouse in the 2023 Championship play-off final in France.

And he also helped keep the club afloat between the withdrawal of former owner David Hughes’ backing after the loss of top-flight status last year and the arrival of renowned Rugby League administrator Gary Hetherington to source new investment, with Brisbane Broncos legend Lockyer duly emerging.

Eccles will now oversee all football operations, player performance and development pathways at the Wimbledon club.

“This role gives me the chance to ensure the club’s football programme is as strong and forward-thinking as possible,” he said.

“London deserves a Rugby League club who can compete at the top level, and everything we’re putting in place now is designed to make that a reality.”

Former Widnes and Wakefield player and ex-Keighley and South Sydney Rabbitohs and current Papua New Guinea coach Demetriou, 49, said: “London has incredible potential as a Rugby League city.

“The club’s ambition and the opportunity to help shape their future at this important stage made this a really exciting challenge, and I can’t wait to get started.”