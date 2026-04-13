Wigan Warriors stars given hefty bans as Wakefield Trinity’s Jazz Tevaga also suspended

WIGAN WARRIORS stars Harry Smith and Sam Walters have both been banned for three matches, incurring 18 penalty points in the process.

Whilst Smith has been charged with Grade E Unnecessary Contact with potentially injured player, Walters has been slapped with a Grade E Headbutting charge.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga has been suspended for two games for a Grade D Strike.

Following the Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – NFA

Romain Navarette (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1.75 – NFA

Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.25 – NFA

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – NFA

Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade D Strikes – Kicks – Penalty Points: 12 – Total Penalty Points: 13.25 – 2 matches

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade E Unnecessary Contact with Player who is/may be injured – Penalty Points: 18 – Total Penalty Points: 18 – 3 matches

Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade E Strikes – Headbutting – Penalty Points: 18 – Total Penalty Points: 18 – 3 matches