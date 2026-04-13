Peta Hiku gives verdict on future with Hull KR contract coming to an end

PETA HIKU hopes to get a new deal sorted at Hull KR, admitting: “I love it here.”

The veteran Kiwi centre is in the third and final year of his current Robins contract with his future still up in the air for 2027.

But he has been a revelation for Willie Peters’ side since joining from North Queensland Cowboys, becoming an integral part of the club’s remarkable transformation.

Hiku scored eight tries in 33 appearances last term as they achieved an historic treble.

They landed Rovers’ first major trophy in 40 years with a Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves and then quickly added another two with the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final glory.

On whether there’d been any talks yet about extending, Hiku admitted: “There has been a bit of a mention of it earlier in the year.

“But I sort of wanted to focus on this one, see how my body was going to get through the pre-season and then obviously we had a bad start, so I wanted to focus on my rugby a little bit more.

“And then we’ll see how we go about it after that.”

The Robins lost three of the opening four games of their title defence this term but, amid that drop-off, Hiku did help them memorably win the World Club Challenge against NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos and they are now back in form.

The ex-Manly Sea Eagles star, who turns 34 in December, is in no doubt he wants to stay at Sewell Group Craven Park.

He said: “Yeah, I love it at this club. I’ve enjoyed my three years here.

“Obviously winning makes the game a lot more fun and this is what this club has been good at in the last few years.

“They’ve been building to get there and it’s good to be a part of it.

“But not only for the rugby, my family as well. They’ve been enjoying it, so I take that into a lot of my decision-making.

“Hull KR has made my family very happy and very welcome, so that plays a big part in it.

“Hopefully it gets sorted out soon so I can then not worry about the body and focus on the footy and not on what’s going to happen next year.”