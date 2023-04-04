Wigan Warriors to appeal Willie Isa ban following Leigh Leopards clash

WIGAN WARRIORS will appeal Willie Isa’s one-match ban handed to the forward following the club’s 34-6 win over Leigh Leopards last week.

Isa was one of four Wigan men charged by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel, but he was the only one out of the four to be banned for a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge.

Now Wigan will appeal the decision at an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight, with the result expected around 6.30pm.

If the Warriors are successful, Isa will be free to play in this week’s derby crunch clash against St Helens on Friday afternoon.