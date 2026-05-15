Wigan Warriors too good for Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS 24 LEEDS RHINOS 4

DAVID KUZIO, The Brick Community Stadium, Friday

HARRY SMITH’S name was omitted from the recent Man Of Steel shortlist, but a few more performances like this one will see him cemented as one of the favourites.

The scrum-half tormented Leeds all night with his kicking game, with three of Wigan’s tries coming on the back of a kick from the England international.

Leeds started the game well and twice put the Warriors under pressure on their own line, their best chance came when Jake Connor opted to turn the ball back inside on the last, but Tom Holroyd was held metres shy of the line.

Wigan managed to turn defence into the opening score of the game. A penalty moved them into Leeds’ half and a kick to the corner from Smith was knocked back by Adam Keighran and Jack Farrimond was on hand to pick up the loose ball and touch down. Keighran added the extras for a 6-0 lead.

Leeds were not playing badly, and they had a spell camped on Wigan’s line, but this ended up in a bizarre score for the Warriors. A long ball from Connor was intercepted by Keighran, he raced away but did not have the legs.

Keighran tried to offload to Zach Eckersley and it was knocked back then forward by Ash Handley which then saw Keighran scoop up the loose ball and score. The centre converted his own try for a 12-0 advantage.

Again, Leeds had a number of sets on Wigan’s line, and this time they managed to cross the try line, but Newman knocked on as he tried to ground the ball following a kick from Connor.

Wigan did a great job of soaking up all the pressure Leeds could throw at them and then hurt them with points of their own. The Warriors forced a knock on and went left with Jai Field firing a cutout ball for Noah Hodkinson to go over in the corner. Keighran failed to convert but the Warriors led 16-0.

Smith continued to terrorise Leeds at the start of the second-half as his long kick downfield was dropped by Ryan Hall. The Warriors had a set restart and a penalty on Leeds’ line with Keighran opting to extend their lead with two more points.

Leeds were trying their hardest to get back into this game with Lachlan Miller getting his hands on the ball more. He made a couple of half breaks, but Wigan’s defence handled everything the Rhinos threw at them.

As it was, Wigan ended this game as a contest with the best try of the night. Smith put over cute chip, which was collected by Hodkinson, he then turned it back inside for Jake Wardle to cross over. Keighran converted and Wigan were out of sight at 24-0.

Leeds again thought they had got on the scoresheet in the 55th minute when Eckersley and Field misjudged a high kick from, but Handley failed to ground the ball and the chance went begging.

The visitors had plenty of possession in Wigan’s half and were constantly denied with Taylor Kerr and Junior Nsemba putting in big hits.

They finally got on the score sheet as Connor, Miller and Handley combined to send Maika Sivo over from close range. Connor was off target as they fell to a 24-4 defeat.

GAMESTAR: Harry Smith was outstanding all evening and had a hand in a number of Wigan’s tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Jake Wardle’s try 12 minutes into the second-half ended any hope of Leeds winning this game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Harry Smith’s kick over for Noah Hodkinson to collect and offload to Jake Wardle was a joy to watch.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan)

2 pts – Adam Keighran (Wigan)

1 pt – Oliver Partington (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

28 Noah Hodkinson

19 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

14 Sam Walters

17 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

13 Kaide Ellis

15 Patrick Mago

20 Sam Eseh

25 Taylor Kerr

18th man (not used)

23 Kian McDermott

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Forber

27 Lukas Mason

36 George Marsden

Tries: Farrimond (7), Keighran (23), Hodkinson (29), Wardle (52)

Goals: Keighran 4/5

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

2 Maika Sivo

3 Harry Newman

4 Ash Handley

5 Ryan Hall

6 Brodie Croft

7 Jake Connor

10 Tom Holroyd

23 Danny Levi

13 Keenan Palasia

14 Chris Hankinson

12 James McDonnell

11 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

9 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Cooper Jenkins

17 Cameron Smith

18th man (not used)

26 Tom Nicholson-Watton

Also in 21-man squad

20 Presley Cassell

22 Riley Lumb

28 Fergie McCormack

Tries: Sivo (65)

Goals: Connor 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0. 16-0; 18-0, 24-0, 24-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Warriors: Harry Smith; Rhinos: Lachlan Miller

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 16-0

Referee: Liam Moore

Attendance: 14,627