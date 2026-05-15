Caius Faatili with stunning hat-trick as Wakefield Trinity thrash Catalans Dragons

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 58 CATALANS DRAGONS 10

JOHN DAVIDSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, FRIDAY

CAIUS FAATILI grabbed a hat-trick as Wakefield Trinity bashed Catalans Dragons thanks to a second-half blitz.

Tied up at 10-10 at half-time, Wakefield turned on the afterburners in the second-half and scored nine tries to romp to a dominant 48-point victory.

Catalans suffered a blow just three minutes in when Lewis Dodd went off for a head injury assess-ment.

Buit it didn’t seem to impact them as it was the Dragons who drew first blood, eight minutes into the match.

Tommy Makinson made a break down the left edge and found Charlie Staines in support for the score.

Toby Sexton made no mistake to give the visitors an early 6-0 lead.

Soon, they were in again, this time thanks to the brilliance of Solomona Faataape.

The big centre bulldozed his way through a tackle, drew Josh Rourke and then popped a pass for Sexton to touch down easily.

Sexton’s conversion attempt hit the post but at 10-0 after just 11 minutes, Catalans seemed to be cruising.

Wakefield started to move the ball at speed to find an opening, but the visitors’ defence was up to scratch.

Trinity made some metres downfield, but their hands let them down.

Wakefield earned a penalty and their hard graft paid off with Caleb Hamlin-Uele powering off over a crash ball.

Mason Lino added the extras to make it 10-6.

Trinity were building pressure on Catalans, who hooked their short drop-out straight into touch.

Then the Dragons worked their way up the other end of the field and earned a penalty, which Sexton missed badly.

Right before time Wakefield threw shape to their left edge and Will Tate crashed over in the corner.

Lino couldn’t add the extras, leaving it delicately poised at 10-10 at the break.

The second-half started with a successful Captain’s Challenge for the home side, with Catalans penalized for a ball steal.

Then came a bit of brilliance from Jake Trueman.

The halfback looked to have nowhere to go, but dinked a ball over the top with Faatili winning the race to score.

Lino extended Trinity’s lead to 16-10, the first time in the game that Trinity had been ahead.

Three minutes later the home side were in again and would not look back.

After a series of ofloads and line breaks, the ball came to Jay Pitts and the forward cut inside to touch down.

Trinity were on fire and Jayden Myers was the next to score, courtesy of a beautifully floated pass from Trueman.

Lino’s kick from the sideline was wide.

But Catalans were in deep trouble and Faatili used his power to force his way over.

Lino made no mistake this time to put Trinity out of sight.

Faatili was having a field day and the burly prop was on hand to ground another Trueman kick, bringing up his hat-trick.

Lino added the two points but wonderful Wakefield were not done yet, as they put their foot down.

There was still time for Jazz Tevaga, Oliver Pratt, Trueman and Tate to grab late tries of their own.

GAMESTAR: It only took super-sub Caius Faatili 17 minutes to score his second half hat-trick.

GAMEBREAKER: Jay Pitts’ second half try knocked the stuffing out of Catalans.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jake Trueman’s cut-off pass was perfectly executed.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Caius Faatili (Wakefield)

2 pts Jake Trueman (Wakefield)

1 pt Jay Pitts (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

21 Jayden Meyers

2 Oliver Pratt

4 Corey Hall

32 Will Tate

6 Jake Trueman

7 Mason Lino

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Tyson Smoothy

10 Ky Rodwell

11 Seth Nikotemo

3 Cam Scott

14 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

12 Matty Storton

13 Jazz Tevaga

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

16 Caius Faatili

24 Tray Loloesio

18th man (not used)

Matty Storton

Also in 21-man squad

18 Isaiah Vagana

20 Jack Sinfield

32 Will Tate

Tries: Hamlin-Uele (25), Tate (38, 78), Faatili (43, 55, 60), Pitts (46), Myers (52), Tevaga (63), Pratt (70), Trueman (76)

Goals: Lino 6/11

DRAGONS

1 Charlie Staines

3 Nick Cotric

24 Gillermo Aispuro-Bicjet

4 Solomona Faataape

2 Tommy Makinson

6 Toby Sexton

7 Lewis Dodd

16 Josh Allen

26 Ugo Tison

17 Romain Navarrete

12 Ben Condon

20 Zac Lipowicz

13 Ben Garcia

Subs (all used)

11 Franck Maria

18 Harvey Wilson

19 Kruise Leeming

30 Alexis Lis

18th man

28 Léo Darrélatour

Also in 21-man squad

8 Chris Satae

10 Julian Bousquet

27 Clement Martin

Tries: Staines (8), Sexton (11)

Goals: Sexton 1/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6, 0-10, 4-10, 6-10, 10-10, 14-10, 16-10, 20-10, 22-10, 26-10, 30-10, 32-10, 36-10, 38-10, 42-10, 44-10, 48-10, 52-10, 54-10, 58-10

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Man of the Match

Trinity: Caius Faatili; Dragons: Tommy Makinson

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 10-10

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 8,532