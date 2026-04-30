Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has made two changes ahead of Saturday’s fixture against Bradford Bulls.

With Liam Marshall out injured, Josh Cartwright and George Marsden come into the 21-man squad with Jonny Vaughan also dropping out.

Ben McNamara is set for his Bradford debut after making the loan move from Hull FC, whilst Andy Ackers and Guy Armitage are both in contention to return from injury.

Connor Wynne and Jack Ormondroyd, however, miss out through injuries sustained in the loss to Hull KR.

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 31 Jonny Vaughan

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 5 Ethan Ryan, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Loghan Lewis, 11 Dan Russell, 12 Zac Fulton, 14 Mitch Souter, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 19 Will Gardiner, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Eliot Peposhi, 27 Alfie Leake, 28 Jamie Gill, 29 Cameron Bate, 30 Leon Ruan, 32 Chris Atkin, 35 Greg Eden, Ben McNamara

Referee: Aaron Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wigan 30, Bradford 6 (CCR4, 13/3/26)

Bradford 16, Wigan 8 (SLR22, 27/7/14)

Wigan 84, Bradford 6 (SLR10, 21/4/14)

Wigan 26, Bradford 20 (SLR21, 5/7/13)

Bradford 6, Wigan 36 (SLR12, 14/4/13)

Wigan 22, Bradford 30 (SLR19, 29/6/12)

Bradford 16, Wigan 54 (SLR3, 19/2/12)

Wigan 60, Bradford 12 (SLR25, 19/8/11)

Bradford 22, Wigan 26 (CCR5, 22/5/11)

Bradford 10, Wigan 44 (SLR2, 20/2/11)

Super League summary

Wigan won 27 (includes wins in 2000, 2007 and 2008 play-offs)

Bradford won 21 (includes wins in 2001 and 2003 Grand Finals & win in 2001 play-offs)

1 draw

Wigan highest score: 84-6 (H, 2014) (also widest margin)

Bradford highest score: 40-8 (H, 2005) (also widest margin)

LIAM FARRELL needs one try to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

​​​​ – (421 appearances, 2010-2026)