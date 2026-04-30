Leeds Rhinos trio make Championship loan move

LEEDS RHINOS trio Riley Lumb, Joe Diskin and Marcus Qareqare have all made a loan move to Hunslet.

All three will be in contention for Hunslet’s Championship fixture against Workington Town this weekend with the Parksiders suffering from an injury crisis.

The Championship side exited the 1895 Cup earlier this month against Oldham with head coach Kyle Trout only able to name 16 players.

Fellow Leeds man Joe Butterfield is already on loan at the South Leeds Stadium.

Qareqare and Diskin have yet to make their first-team senior debuts for the Rhinos, but Lumb is no stranger to the top flight, having made 24 appearances for Leeds, scoring 14 tries.