Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS will be without Bevan French for 16 weeks following a hamstring injury, as Dayon Sambou replaces the livewire in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad for the Challenge Cup clash against Bradford Bulls.

Meanwhile, Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty has named just 20 players for this fixture, with Waqa Blake out with a shoulder injury, and Loghan Lewis and Eliot Peposhi suspended.

Cameron Bate, Jamie Gill and Alfie Leake are included by Haggerty in their stead.

SQUADS

Warriors: 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 26 Nathan Lowe, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 32 Dayon Sambou

Bulls: 1 Caleb Aekins, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Waqa Blake, 5 Ethan Ryan, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Ryan Sutton, 9 Andy Ackers, 12 Zac Fulton, 13 Joe Mellor, 14 Mitch Souter, 15 Eribe Doro, 17 Ed Chamberlain, 20 Brandon Douglas, 21 Sam Hallas, 22 Luke Hooley, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Guy Armitage, 27 Alfie Leake, 28 Jamie Gill, 29 Cameron Bate, 30 Leon Ruan

Referee: Liam Rush

STATS