Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squad

TOM JOHNSTONE could make his first appearance of the season in Friday’s Challenge Cup derby.

The England winger had a hernia operation in the off-season and then suffered a slight tear to his knee cartilage on the eve of the new campaign.

He’s been named in Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad to play Leeds Rhinos, taking the place of Mason Lino who remains unavailable after three weeks out with a hamstring issue.

Leeds also make just one change to their squad, with Brodie Croft back in contention after missing the victory over Castleford Tigers with a hamstring injury.

Jack Bird is again named but the new Australian signing is likely to have to wait another week for his Rhinos debut.

Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell, however, are well placed to return.

SQUADS

Trinity: 1 Max Jowitt, 2 Oliver Pratt, 3 Cameron Scott, 4 Corey Hall, 5 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Mike McMeeken, 10 Ky Rodwell, 11 Seth Nikotemo, 12 Matty Storton, 13 Jazz Tevaga, 14 Jay Pitts, 15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 16 Caius Faatili, 17 Harvey Smith, 18 Isaiah Vagana, 20 Jack Sinfield, 21 Jayden Myers, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Tray Lolesio, 32 Will Tate

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 16 Ethan O’Neill, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Jeremiah Mata’utia, 23 Danny Levi, 27 George Brown, 33 Jack Bird

Referee: Jack Smith