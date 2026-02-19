Wigan Warriors v Hull FC preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS and Hull FC both secured victories in Round 1 of Super League and they will no doubt deliver a compelling Saturday night clash at the Brick Community Stadium, with Wigan no doubt seeking revenge for two home defeats against the Black and Whites last season in the Challenge Cup and Super League.

The Warriors will be without Jake Wardle, who suffered a long-term knee injury in their clash with Castleford Tigers on Sunday and coach Matty Peet has opted to add Taylor Kerr, who helped Salford to their first win of the season in the Championship at the weekend, while Kaide Ellis (above) is likely to make his 100th Super League appearance.

Hull have lost forward Ligi Sao to suspension, while Zak Hardaker drops out with a leg injury and Jake Arthur, who was in last week’s 21-man squad but didn’t play because of a hamstring strain, is omitted from the squad.

Jed Cartwright returns after serving concussion protocols, prop Matty Laidlawis also brought into the squad and Logan Moy is selected after recovering from a calf injury picked up in pre-season.

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Bevan French, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 32 Dayon Sambou

Outs: 4 Jacob Wardle

Ins: 25 Taylor Kerr

Hull FC: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Davy Litten, 5 Lewis Martin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 11 Joe Batchelor, 12 Jed Cartwright, 14 Cade Cust, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Liam Knight, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 21 Arthur Romano, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 27 Callum Kemp, 32 Lloyd Kemp

Outs: 4 Zak Hardaker, 6 Jake Arthur, 18 Ligi Sao,

Ins: 12 Jed Cartwright, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw

Referee: Tom Grant

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wigan 12, Hull FC 32 (SLR19, 19/7/25)

Hull FC 12, Wigan 36 (SLR9, 27/4/25)

Wigan 22, Hull FC 26 (CCR4, 15/3/25)

Hull FC 4, Wigan 46 (SLR2, 21/2/25)

Wigan 22, Hull FC 4 (SLR23, 25/8/24)

Hull FC 24, Wigan 22 (SLR18, 20/7/24)

Wigan 13, Hull FC 12 (aet) (SLR22, 18/8/23)

Hull FC 14, Wigan 10 (SLR11, 4/5/23)

Wigan 60, Hull FC 0 (SLR19, 15/7/22)

Hull FC 31, Wigan 22 (SLR13, 21/5/22)

Super League summary

Wigan won 52 (includes wins in 2001, 2007, 2016 and 2020 play-offs)

Hull FC won 16

2 draws

Wigan highest score: 66-6 (H, 2008) (Widest margin: 66-6, H, 2008; 60-0, H, 2022)

Hull FC highest score: 54-12 (H, 2006) (also widest margin)

KAIDE ELLIS needs one appearance to reach 100 (Super League).

– 99 for Wigan Warriors (2022-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

LIAM FARRELL needs two tries to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

​​​​ – (411 appearances, 2010-2026)