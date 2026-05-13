Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos preview and 21-man squads

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Mat Peet makes just one change from the side that thrashed local rivals St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend.

Ethan Havard returns from suspension in the place of veteran Liam Farrell.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos’ new signing Jack Bird has surgery on his knee with Harry Newman coming back in after his loan spell at Hull FC.

Tom Nicholson-Watton returns from a loan spell at Castleford Tigers to take Ethan O’Neill’s place in the 21-man squad, who has just joined Hull FC on a month’s loan. Riley Lumb is also included

SQUADS

Warriors: 1 Jai Field, 2 Zach Eckersley, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 9 Brad O’Neill, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Junior Nsemba, 13 Kaide Ellis, 14 Sam Walters, 15 Patrick Mago, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Jack Farrimond, 20 Sam Eseh, 22 Tom Forber, 23 Kian McDermott, 25 Taylor Kerr, 27 Lukas Mason, 28 Noah Hodkinson, 36 George Marsden

Rhinos: 1 Lachlan Miller, 2 Maika Sivo, 3 Harry Newman, 4 Ash Handley, 5 Ryan Hall, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Jake Connor, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Jarrod O’Connor, 10 Tom Holroyd, 11 Kallum Watkins, 12 James McDonnell, 13 Keenan Palasia, 14 Chris Hankinson, 15 Cooper Jenkins, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Presley Cassell, 22 Riley Lumb, 23 Danny Levi, 26 Tom Nicholson-Watton, 28 Fergus McCormack

Referee: Liam Moore

STATS

Last ten meetings:

Wigan 22, Leeds 6 (SLR27, 19/9/25)

Leeds 12, Wigan 10 (SLR5, 22/3/25)

Wigan 38, Leeds 0 (SLR26, 13/9/24)

Leeds 30, Wigan 4 (SLR21, 10/8/24)

Leeds 0, Wigan 50 (SLR25, 9/9/23)

Leeds 14, Wigan 18 (CCR6, 20/5/23)

Wigan 18, Leeds 40 (SLR12, 12/5/23)

Wigan 8, Leeds 20 (SLSF, 16/9/22)

Leeds 42, Wigan 12 (SLR20, 21/7/22)

Wigan 34, Leeds 12 (SLR2, 18/2/22)

Super League summary

Wigan won 47 (includes win in 1998 Grand Final and wins in 1998, 2002, 2003, 2010 & 2013 play-offs)

Leeds won 36 (includes win in 2015 Grand Final and wins in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2021 & 2022 play-offs)

4 draws

Wigan highest score: 68-14 (H, 1996) (also widest margin)

Leeds highest score: 70-0 (H, 2005) (also widest margin)

LIAM FARRELL needs one try to reach 150 for Wigan Warriors.

– (423 appearances, 2010-2026)

JAKE CONNOR needs one appearance to reach 250 (Super League).

– 35 for Leeds Rhinos (2025-2026)

– 87 for Huddersfield Giants (2013-2016, 2023-2024)

– 127 for Hull FC (2017-2022)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)

ASH HANDLEY needs two tries to reach 150 for his career.

– 137 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

– 6 for Featherstone Rovers (2016-2018, loan/dual-registration)

– 5 for England (2021, 2023-2024)

(0 for England Knights, 2018)

ASH HANDLEY needs four points to reach 500 (Super League).

– 496 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2026)

(including play-offs & Super League Super 8s)