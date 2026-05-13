St Helens new CEO Abi Ekoku explains recruitment difficulty and Wigan-Warrington lead

ST HELENS’ new chief executive, Abi Ekoku, has explained that young talent is ‘more valuable’ than ever as Super League gears up for NRL investment.

Rugby league officials Nigel Wood and Rhodri Jones will be heading to Australia for the NRL’s Magic Round to discuss potential plans for the NRL to become involved in the northern hemisphere game in some capacity.

Tentative talks were already held in the UK last month with Australian chief Andrew Abdo making the journey.

However, there have been concerns that an NRL takeover would lead to a player drain from Super League.

The likes of Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, James McDonnell and Toby Sexton will all be in the NRL next season, but Saints new chief Ekoku is relaxed about more players leaving.

“The NRL is a bit of an aside, because they operate in a different hemisphere. But yes, it’s an attractive competition that, from a lifestyle point of view, young players will always be attracted to go to,” Ekoku told the BBC.

“But when you’re a top club, you don’t really worry about that. There will always be a rumour about a player going here or there. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. It means that we’re doing something right, If you’ve got quality personnel on field, off field, you expect them to be desired.”

Ekoku does, however, believe Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves lead the way in terms of developing their respective academies.

“Young talent is more valuable than it’s ever been. It’s more expensive than it’s ever been as well. There’s more competition locally,” he added.

“Wigan and Warrington are doing some great things with their academy so we need to try and find a way of retaining our DNA but also growing on it as well.

“Those athletes are being eyed up by multiple sports. So the competition for talent is massively important and where rugby league sits within that pyramid, that’s a challenge not just for us as a club but for the whole game because kids often want to do what they see.”