Wigan whitewash Saints to go to Wembley

ST HELENS 0

WIGAN WARRIORS 28

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Saturday

WIGAN booked their place in the Challenge Cup Final after sweeping aside a below-par Saints side that never truly showed up.

All the pre-game signs pointed towards Saints securing a first Wembley appearance in five years, with them in strong form and Wigan struggling to find theirs.

But matters on the field told a totally different story. As the saying goes, form counts for little in derby matches, and this clash – one of rugby league’s fiercest rivalries – proved no exception.

Matt Peet, speaking ahead of the game, pointed back to the sides’ last meeting last month, when Wigan had faltered in the final ten minutes as St Helens snatched a dramatic win. Put simply, Wigan had a point to prove – and they made that clear from the very first carry.

Luke Thompson set the tone immediately, brutally halting Matty Lees’ afternoon in its tracks by bulldozing the prop just seconds into the contest.

Not only that, the Warriors had Harry Smith back fit and firing, adding a calmness when it mattered, which had been lacking in recent weeks.

Saints also welcomed back a couple of key men, with Jack Welsby making his first start after a lengthy lay-off and Lewis Murphy returning on the wing. However, both comebacks felt a touch premature. Welsby, usually so influential and central to everything Saints do, was a shadow of his usual self and looked lost. Murphy, too, looked off it. He spilled a chance that might have led to a try as well as failing to gather a kick, which ultimately allowed Eckersley to score.

Paul Rowley’s men did have their chances, regularly testing the unflappable Noah Hodkinson with high kicks. Wigan’s defence, too, was fierce, as they kept Saints at bay all afternoon.

It was Wigan who struck first and it stemmed from a clever Sam Walters offload that caught Saints napping to send Brad O’Neill darting clear. The hooker still had plenty to do, weaving past Whitley, Wright, Murphy and Welsby before finding the sprinting Jack Farrimond, who finished the move in style.

The Warriors had Paul Rowley’s side on the ropes, and Keighran stretched his side’s lead to two scores by calmly slotting a penalty, following back-to-back Saints infringements.

Murphy was almost over again, but there was a monumental defensive effort from Zach Eckersley who scampered over, forcing the Saints winger to offload which fell straight into the Warriors’ grasp.

For all of Wigan’s impressive work on their own line, the moment that saw Daryl Clark break through, after catching the markers napping, was a rare lapse. Fortunately, their blushes were spared when Jai Field and Jake Wardle sprung into action to deny the alert hooker from grounding the ball, ensuring Wigan’s line remained intact.

Wigan came to play, and it was the elusive Farrimond who sparked into life once more, drilling a low kick into the corner that the off-the-pace Murphy completely misjudged, allowing Eckersley to pounce for Wigan’s second try.

The Warriors struck again, sparked by a slick cut-out pass from Farrimond to Keighran, who palmed it to Eckersley for a diving finish and his second try of the game.

The Warriors rubbed salt into the wound on the hooter, and it was a bitter blow for Saints as Wardle stole possession to put Wigan four scores clear.

Saints were fired up after the break, but Wigan wouldn’t budge. Keighran came up with a try-saver to deny Deon Cross.

Then Murphy broke away. The odds of Saints getting on the scoreboard looked favourable, with Whitley in support. But Wigan seemed to have men everywhere, and that move, too, was shut down

Keighran then dumped Whitley on his backside on the last, but the referee waved the tackle count clear. Still, there was no way through.

Saints were running out of ideas, and matters were made worse when Welsby was shown yellow in the final quarter.

Farrimond capped Wigan’s win off in style, springing into life as he danced through to touch down, and Keighran put the final nail in the coffin, seconds from full-time, with Wigan opting not to convert.

GAMESTAR: Zach Eckersley came up with some vital defensive efforts while also showing his attacking class at the other end.

GAMEBREAKER: Wardle’s intercept, on the hooter, gave Saints a mountain to climb.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: It would be hard to single out a particular moment, but Wigan’s repeated try-saving efforts on their own line were exceptional throughout and of the highest quality.

SAINTS

6 Tristan Sailor

20 Lewis Murphy

5 Deon Cross

3 Harry Robertson

24 Owen Dagnall

1 Jack Welsby

31 Jackson Hastings

13 David Klemmer

9 Daryl Clark

10 Matty Lees

16 Matt Whitley

12 Shane Wright

22 Joe Shorrocks

Subs (all used):

7 Jonny Lomax

8 Alex Walmsley

15 George Delaney

21 Noah Stephens

18th man (not used):

28 Jake Davies

Also in 21-man squad:

17 George Whitby

25 Nene Macdonald

30 Tom Humphreys

Sin bin: Welsby (64) – dissent

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Zach Eckersley

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

28 Noah Hodkinson

19 Jack Farrimond

7 Harry Smith

14 Sam Walters

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

17 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

13 Kaide Ellis

15 Patrick Mago

20 Sam Eseh Jr

25 Taylor Kerr

18th man (not used)

23 Kian McDermott

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Forber

27 Lukas Mason

36 George Marsden

Tries: Farrimond (8, 75), Eckersley (34, 36), Wardle (40), Keighran (80)

Goals: Keighran 2/3; Smith 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-12, 0-16, 0-22; 0-28, 0-32.

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Saints: Alex Walmsley; Warriors: Zach Eckersley

Penalty count: 3-11

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Jack Smith

Attendance: 13,421