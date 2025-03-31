Will Pryce returns to Super League on multi-year deal

WILL PRYCE has returned to Super League on a multi-year deal.

Newcastle Knights have agreed to a request from Pryce, granting an immediate release on compassionate grounds, to allow him to return home to England for personal and professional reasons.

Pryce has secured a multi-year contract in the Super League and the Knights have said that they “did not want to stand in the way of this opportunity to return home to his family.”

The Knights said in a statement: “The Newcastle Knights would like to thank Will for all his contributions over the past couple of seasons and both parties have agreed to ensuring all details remain private and confidential.”

The rangy playmaker has made just five appearances for the Newcastle Knights in one-and-a-half seasons in the NRL, and has failed to register an appearance in 2025.

Pryce made 46 appearances for the Huddersfield Giants between 2021 and 2023, scoring 17 tries and kicking 62 goals.